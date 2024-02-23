DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Boogie Down w/ KCRW DJ Boogie Boudreaux

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

From the radio to the dancefloor...KCRW's Boogie Boudreaux is bringing the heat for the first BOOGIE DOWN of the 2024!

Come celebrate a new year with revolutions of rock, funk, electronic and whatever beat gets you grooving underneath the disco ball. Upbe...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.