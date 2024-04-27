Top track

Forester - All I Need

Forester (Live) Moonlight Tour

The Music Yard
Sat, 27 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $27.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Forester

Forester is a rising indie electronic duo that has already made a lasting impact with their individualistic sound. The Los Angeles-based group is comprised of Xander Carlson and David Parris, who write, produce, and sing. Their sound blends acoustic instru Read more

Event information

ANNOUNCING — @forestermusic Tour April 27th

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Forester

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- Support: TBA

- 6pm Doors

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue

- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the south blvd entrance

