DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Forester is a rising indie electronic duo that has already made a lasting impact with their individualistic sound. The Los Angeles-based group is comprised of Xander Carlson and David Parris, who write, produce, and sing. Their sound blends acoustic instru
ANNOUNCING — @forestermusic Tour April 27th
- Support: TBA
- 6pm Doors
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/Train to venue
- DO NOT PARK AT TACO BELL OR THE VENUE.
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the south blvd entrance
