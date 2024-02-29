DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crashtest Lopakhine danse à Paris / Liza Machover Superfamilles

Point Ephémère
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
TheatreParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Entrée côté rue 200 quai de Valmy

* Les CRASH-TEST sont des moments de partage avec les artistes accompagné.e.s à Point Éphémère, consistant à tester le comportement des spectateurs après rencontre avec un spectacle en cours de création.

Lopakhine danse...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.