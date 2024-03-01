Top track

📼 Flick Chicks present VERY HOT SOUNDS (03)

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calling all females that are FUMING!!!!

📼 Flick Chicks present VERY HOT SOUNDS S1: The Girl Rager (03)

Djs 11pm - 3am, Fri March 1st

Free Entry (DICE link in bio)

The Shacklewell Arms

“A motion picture & television inspired club night.”

⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flick Chicks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

