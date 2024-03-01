DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all females that are FUMING!!!!
📼 Flick Chicks present VERY HOT SOUNDS S1: The Girl Rager (03)
Djs 11pm - 3am, Fri March 1st
Free Entry (DICE link in bio)
The Shacklewell Arms
“A motion picture & television inspired club night.”
