DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wynwood Pride: Ty Tea

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyMiami
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's tea time! Ty Sunderland’s TY TEA is making its Miami debut for the ultimate Wynwood Pride kickoff on June 1st at Arlo Wynwood.

Get ready to dance, mingle, and celebrate through the sunset with music by Ty Sunderland and some of Miami’s best select***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Wynwood Pride.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rooftop at Arlo Wynwood

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.