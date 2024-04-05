DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The return of the almighty PONS (Dedstrange Records) after winning SXSW '24. A co-headline extravaganza with glam-garage rockers and fellow Ohmyrockness "hardest working band" alumni Skorts and support from off-kilter cinematic art rock sensation Theophobi...
