Riot Party Manchester

Area Manchester
Sun, 17 Mar, 4:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £19.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riot Party - The POC and SWer led Queer sex positive rave returns to Manchester with some of our favourite selectors & performers.

A party for self-expression, hedonism and exploration, with spaces to Dance, Chill, and Play.

We bring you Kinky Life Drawi...

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Riot Party.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cleopantha

Venue

Area Manchester

50 Sackville St, Manchester
Doors open4:00 pm

