Top track

Hypnotized - Markus Schulz Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Markus Schulz: All Night Long

Joshua Brooks
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hypnotized - Markus Schulz Remix
Got a code?

About

Trance icon Markus Schulz makes his Joshua Brooks debut this April, thanks to Free From Sleep bringing the 25-year Global DJ Broadcast legend to MCR.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Markus Schulz

Venue

Joshua Brooks

106 Princess St, Manchester M1 6NG
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.