110% John Kearns and Pat Cahill

The Bill Murray
Mon, 10 Jun, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award winner John Kearns and critically-acclaimed nonsense merchant Pat Cahill present their messy, loving, self-flagellant Off-Broadway show.

Old friends and multi-award-winning comics Kearns and Cahill promise an extravaganza of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pat Cahill, John Kearns

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.