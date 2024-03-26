DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Felicity, Gamblers, Greyson Zane

The Brooklyn Monarch
Tue, 26 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57
About

If you’re looking for melodic riffs and pulverizing breakdowns with a healthy dose of sing-along hooks, we’d like you to meet Orlando’s finest - FELICITY.

Their deliriously dextrous sound spans genres, often in the same song, as the fiery five-piece shape...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felicity, Gamblers

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

