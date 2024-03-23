Top track

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Can't Stop

Red NOT Chili Peppers

The Music Yard
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
From $27.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us on Saturday, March 23rd as the most prolific and electrifying Red Hot Chillis tribute band in the country, is playing at The Music Yard! 

RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band that has developed one of the lar...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Live Music

- Doors: 7 pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

