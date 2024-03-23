DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us on Saturday, March 23rd as the most prolific and electrifying Red Hot Chillis tribute band in the country, is playing at The Music Yard!
RED NOT CHILI PEPPERS pay tribute to the ultimate funk rock quartet: a band that has developed one of the lar...
- 21+
- Live Music
- Doors: 7 pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
