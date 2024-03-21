Top track

Nostalgia - Wallander Version

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emily Barker

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nostalgia - Wallander Version
Got a code?

About

After living in the United Kingdom for more than two decades, Emily Barker – the prolific, award-winning contemporary singer-songwriter best known for composing and performing the theme for Wallander, the BBC’s hugely successful crime drama starring Kennet...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.