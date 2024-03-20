Top track

He.She.They. Miami Music Week 2024

Toejam Backlot
Wed, 20 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
About Sara Landry

Sara Landry is relentless.

Sara Landry is relentless.

At once immensely creative and wholly uncompromising, Sara is a self-taught producer, audio engineer, and DJ known for her dark, driving, and divinely feminine brand of industrial techno.

Event information

We are bringing the international iconic inclusive label, He.She.They. to Toejam Backlot for MMW 2024. This will be a showcase unlike anything else you will see for Music Week. With it being the showcases 2nd year in its Miami home, there will be no questi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Third Eye Hospitality and Diskonect.
Lineup

Sara Landry

Venue

Toejam Backlot

150 Northwest 21st Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

