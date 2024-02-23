DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Great Ski Lodge (Golden Age EDM Edition)

Musica Club NYC - Rooftop
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC Après Ski comes to Musica!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Win and Woo

Venue

Musica Club NYC - Rooftop

637 West 50th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

