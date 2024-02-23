DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rêves Party 9 💙

La Gaité Lyrique
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rêves Party 9 avec Senses, Yuri Online & Fenka, Neop0p, Bricksy & 3g + Guests, Nowayla & Ludvina ! ☁️

+ Rêves Club DJ Sets 360° avec Chenpol x Skoolio, Txim x Yume, Lorenzi ! 💙

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Super! & la Gaîté Lyrique présentent
Senses, Yuri online, Neop0p

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

