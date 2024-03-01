DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Valen + Tono + Mareto + Lj Pájaro | Temática III Aniversario

Specka
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tras 3 años programando en la sala Specka, Temática celebra su III Aniversario haciendo un guiño a los orígenes de la escena de club en Madrid.

3 figuras imprescindibles para comprender aquella música de mediados y finales e los 80, y principios de los 90...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
Lineup

1
Mareto, LJ Pájaro, Tono and 1 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

