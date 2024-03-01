DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tras 3 años programando en la sala Specka, Temática celebra su III Aniversario haciendo un guiño a los orígenes de la escena de club en Madrid.
3 figuras imprescindibles para comprender aquella música de mediados y finales e los 80, y principios de los 90...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.