DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

S´Gabber

Q Club
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
From €14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Տ'ƓⱭƁƁҼR ҽ̀ մղ ɾíϲհíɑʍօ ɑ եմեեí ƓɑƁƁҽɾ ժɑƖ ղօɾժ ӀեɑƖíɑ. Ɲɑsϲҽ ժɑƖƖ'ҽsíցҽղzɑ ժí ⱮíƖɑղօ ժí ɾíϲҽɾϲɑɾҽ մղ sօմղժ ѵҽɾɑʍҽղեҽ ӇⱭRƊƇƠRҼ, ѵօƖҽղժօ ƒɑɾ ɾísօɾցҽɾҽ Ɩɑ ϲմƖեմɾɑ հɑɾժϲօɾҽ թօɾեɑղժօ ժᴊ íղեҽɾղɑzíօղɑƖí ժɑ ժíѵҽɾsҽ թɑɾեí ժ'Ҽմɾօթɑ ϲօʍҽ ƠƖɑղժɑ, Տթɑցղɑ, Ƒɾɑղϲíɑ, ƁҽƖ...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da S´GABBER ft Q Club.

Lineup

Ferra, Not-a-DJ

Venue

Q Club

Via Padova 21, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:45 pm

