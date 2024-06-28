Top track

My Life Is Shit

Dirt Box Disco

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.50

About

A chance on a warm summer's night to dance our asses off on a rare day off from Euro 24...

Everybody's favourite dysfunctional family Dirt Box return to Leeds and the Brudenell after an 18 month gap for a summer shindig.

https://www.facebook.com/dirtboxd...

This is a 14+ event
Punk Rock Events Presents...
£
Lineup

Dirt Box Disco, Geoffrey Oi!Cott, The Sentence

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

