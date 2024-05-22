Top track

Dana Gavanski + Bingo Fury

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born in Vancouver to a Serbian family, but relocating to Montreal to attend university, Dana originally planned to pursue a career in film. However, she shifted her attention back to music when her then ex-partner left her his guitar before moving to NYC....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bingo Fury, Dana Gavanski

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

