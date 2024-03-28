DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Based in Seoul, South Korea, 'Wave to Earth' is a three-member band consisting of singer-songwriter Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Kyu Shin, and bassist John Cha.
'Wave to Earth' produces indie pop with a lo-fi sound based on jazz drumming, creating a unique se
K-Indie stans of Europe where y'all at? It's your turn to show up and show out in 2024. Seoul Therapy is kicking off this year's concert 'seasons' by bringing South Korean indie rock band wave to earth to town!
Our past year has seen Daniel Kim, Soonjong...
