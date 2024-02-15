Top track

Tuxedomoon - No Tears

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BasNyland

PAMELA
Thu, 15 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tuxedomoon - No Tears
Got a code?

About

Entre la maison hantée et le bar à putes, bienvenue dans le monde gênant de ✶Bas Nyland✶ Un nouveau concept du collectif de Cabaret Bas Nylon qui reprend ses quartiers à Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Au programme : soirée immersive avec performances bizarroïdes...

Réservé aux plus de 21 ans
Présenté par le Pamela.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.