Frail Body

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Frail Body is a hardcore/punk band from Rockford, IL that embodies the spirit and soul of what many define as "screamo".

"A Brief Memoriam" combines a new four-song recording session with their sought after "At Peace" session into one proper album. Both s...

14+ Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Dome.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
250 capacity

