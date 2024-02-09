DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barbi(e)turix Eu.topia

La Gaité Lyrique
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En ouverture de la séquence de programmation Eu.topia, le collectif Barbi(e)turix prend le contrôle de la Grande salle. Une eutopie du gouinistan se profile à l’horizon, sur les terres nocturnes de la Gaîté Lyrique.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE et Barbi(e)turix
Lineup

3
Nur Jaber, Lucia Lu, Anaco and 3 more

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

