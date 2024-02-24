DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night of Rock n Roll, Indie Dance and Old School Funk + Soul

Scala
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FSR & This Feeling Present

Live Sets from

BlitzVega + Special Guests TBA

Holy Youth Movement

Mike Clerk

With DJ Sets from

Jagz Kooner, Issy Panayis & more TBA

Doors 7pm - 2am

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FSR & This Feeling
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

