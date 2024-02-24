DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FSR & This Feeling Present
A Night of Rock n Roll, Indie Dance and Old School Funk & Soul
Live Sets from
BlitzVega + Special Guests TBA
Holy Youth Movement
Mike Clerk
With DJ Sets from
Jagz Kooner, Issy Panayis & more TBA
Doors 7pm - 2am
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.