Gaffa Tape Sandy - Split

Gaffa Tape Sandy: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Fri, 31 May, 6:30 pm
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gaffa Tape Sandy will be wreaking havoc to our shopfloor and signing records. This is bound to be a high energy instore that'll get your heart racing!

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

