Minami Deutsch

The Deaf Institute
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
About Minami Deutsch

Signed to the Guruguru Brain indie label founded by Kikagaku Moyo bandmates Go Kurosawa and Tomo Katsurada, Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch (Japanese for south Germany) flavour their ambient krautrock with elements of psych rock and minimal techno.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Minami Deutsch is a Krautrock band from Tokyo.

These self-described “repetition freaks” cite psychedelic rock and minimal techno as guideposts, but—as evidenced by a band name that is Japanese for “South Germany”—they’re really obsessed with krautrock.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minami Deutsch

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:30 pm

