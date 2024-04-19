Top track

JIM - The Ballad Of San Marino

in the loft: JIM (Live)

Night Tales Loft
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Debuting in 2021 on the folk-informed 'Falling That You Know' EP, Jim is the latest alias of songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and renowned DJ Jim Baron. Famed as co-founder and musical director of festival-stunning favourites Crazy P, his latest Jim proje...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JIM, Ron Basejam

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

