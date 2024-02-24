DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

massii's boomin bday

Bergerac
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSan Francisco
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RINSED takeover in full effect at the loungy Bergerac for massii's birthday. $5 pre-sale, +$10 at the door.

Support by RINSED regulars, Jackson Walker, Stebel, Doctors Hate Him and special guest - Botanica.

Bringing high energy to them couches. Come cele...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by RINSED.SF.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bergerac

316 11th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

