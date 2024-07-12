Top track

Earth Crisis - Firestorm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Earth Crisis

Hafenklang
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
Selling fast
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Earth Crisis - Firestorm
Got a code?

About

Metalcore / Straight Edge Hardcore band from Syracuse, New York (USA). Their material has focused largely around concepts such as the vegan straight edge lifestyle, both world and niche scene politics, and are often dispersed through a militant lens, sonic...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Earth Crisis, FORCE OF DENIAL

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.