DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Metalcore / Straight Edge Hardcore band from Syracuse, New York (USA). Their material has focused largely around concepts such as the vegan straight edge lifestyle, both world and niche scene politics, and are often dispersed through a militant lens, sonic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.