Top track

Earthless - Acid Crusher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Earthless w/ Minami Deutsch

El Club Detroit
Sun, 14 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Earthless - Acid Crusher
Got a code?

About

There’s an ancient Japanese legend in which a horde of demons, ghosts and other terrifying ghouls descend upon the sleeping villages once a year. Known as Hyakki Yagyō, or the “Night Parade of One Hundred Demons,” one version of the tale states that anyone...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Minami Deutsch, Earthless

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.