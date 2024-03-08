Top track

Subtle Radio Presents: Twenty Twenty London

The Hackney Social
Fri, 8 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
Top track

Orange
About

Subtle Radio proudly presents an electrifying club night in collaboration with the forward-thinking Twenty Twenty London imprint courtesy of Ivy Lab. Get ready to immerse yourself as we stream this club night experience.

Genres to expect on the night incl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Subtle Radio CIC.
Lineup

3
Ivy Lab, Manni Dee, Deft and 3 more

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

