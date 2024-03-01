Top track

Red Clouds

VER: x 8 Years SYNOID

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:59 pm
PartyHamburg
€19.08

About

STOP MOTION BY ALEX VERHALLE

■ Main Floor ■

DARIA KOLOSOVA
KIM SHE
PARALLX live
SHIMMY ROBIN

■ TURMZIMMER ■

ACIERATE
MESSIAHWAITS
MKHXR b2b SKKIN VELVET

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
Lineup

1
Shimmy Robin, Parallx, Daria Kolosova and 1 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:59 pm

