The Pale White - That Dress - Demo

The Pale White + Treeboy & Arc + Cowboyy

Omeara
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BEAVERTOWN FREQUENCIES

Beavertown Brewery continue their OMEARA residency, bringing the hottest, loudest and fiercest new groups from around the UK to the beating heart of London Bridge. The best free entry Tuesday you could wish for!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beavertown Brewery
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cowboyy, TREEBOY & ARC, The Pale White

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

