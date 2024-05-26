Top track

Laura Misch - Lagoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

World Island presents: Laura Misch, Yunè Pinku, Tara Lily, Thirdspace, BOSSdaddy

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 26 May, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laura Misch - Lagoon
Got a code?

About

World Island presents

Sunday 26th May

Laura Misch

Yunè Pinku

Tara Lily

Thirdspace

Bossdaddy

Plus more to be announced

Line Up Subject To Change.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by World Island.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Laura Misch, yunè pinku, Tara Lily and 2 more

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs