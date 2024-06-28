Top track

Tropico - Chiamami Quando La Magia Finisce

Tropico tour estate 2024

Piazza del Plebiscito
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsNapoli
From €34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

L’estate del 2024 sarà proprio all’insegna della dimensione live: per l’occasione porterà sul palco il suo ultimo e apprezzatissimo album, Chiamami quando la magia finisce, con numerose date previste nelle arene e nei festival di tutta Italia: Ma l’appunta...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.

TROPICO

Piazza del Plebiscito

Piazza del Plebiscito, Piazza del Plebiscito, Naples, Naples 80143, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

