Nikael, 4N Yardi, Notagami, King Kenja @ Purgatory

Purgatory
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MajorStage Presents NIKAEL's Single Release Concert with 4N Yardi, Notagami & King Kenja.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

