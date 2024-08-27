Top track

Gnod - Pink Champagne Blues





Gnod + Birthmark + Jerome

Exchange
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.60

About

Since their inception, Gnod’s musical trajectory has been one of constant fluctuation borne out of an incessant need to discover new sonic worlds. Beginning life as a shamanic drone ensemble, at times fitting up to 15 members on stage, these early rituals...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerome, Birthmark, Gnod

Venue

Exchange

72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, Avon BS2 0EJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

