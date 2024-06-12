DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gareth Dunlop

EBGBs
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Crosstown Concerts presents:

Gareth Dunlop

Plus Support

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gareth Dunlop

Venue

EBGBs

80-82 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

