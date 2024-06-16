Top track

One Eleven Heavy + Ramada Inn

Dabadaba
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Formada en 2016 por los camaradas transatlánticos Nick Mitchell Maiato y James Toth, One Eleven Heavy es una banda diseñada como un diagrama de Venn de las pasiones musicales compartidas por la pareja.

Cuando escuchas su alegre tercer álbum, "Poolside", e...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

One Eleven Heavy

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

