Be Your Boy

Medium Build

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £28.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Be Your Boy
About

Medium Build, the queer singer-songwriter born Nick Carpenter, has a generous and inviting spirit that manifests in his songwriting. Medium Build built a cult following in Anchorage, Alaska, where he became a local celebrity and hometown hero, before makin...

Presented by Live Nation.
Lineup

Medium Build

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
