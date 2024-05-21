Top track

Upchuck - Freedoom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upchuck + Gut Health

Point Ephémère
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Upchuck - Freedoom
Got a code?

About

Canalisant à parts égales la vitesse de la jeunesse et la lourdeur d'une vie bien remplie, le 2e album d'Upchuck, Bite the Hand That Feeds, est un cheval de Troie par excellence, faisant habilement passer des vagues d'émotions sentimentales et de chansons...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Upchuck, GUT HEALTH

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.