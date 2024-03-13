DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clamores Comedy Club

Sala Clamores
Wed, 13 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyMadrid
€11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Llega la comedia y el espectáculo a la sala más mítica de Madrid.

Presentado por Lara Palma acompañada de Brossfather y sobre todo los cómicos y cómicas que más lo están petando en la capital. Un micro abierto que no te dejará indiferente de la mano de Ja...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.