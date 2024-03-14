DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dorinda

Songbyrd
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32
About

Outerloop is a post-punk, rock band led by powerhouse vocalist, Taisha Estrada and guitarist Don Potter, who formed in 2019. Known for their high-energy live shows and angular songwriting, the band has toured regionally, released an EP and an LP and their...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Berra

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

