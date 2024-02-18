DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are back and better than ever! Our first 'Sun-Set' of 2024 is just around the corner, only this time with some special guests. We invite Tim Green and Les Baklavas to the stage for the very first time. Join us on Febuary 18th for a unforgettable night.
