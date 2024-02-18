Top track

Tim Green & Sébastien Léger - Duel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sun-Set, Vol. XI ft. Tim Green & Les Baklavas

Location TBA, San Diego
Sun, 18 Feb, 3:00 pm
DJSan Diego
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tim Green & Sébastien Léger - Duel
Got a code?

About

We are back and better than ever! Our first 'Sun-Set' of 2024 is just around the corner, only this time with some special guests. We invite Tim Green and Les Baklavas to the stage for the very first time. Join us on Febuary 18th for a unforgettable night.

This is an 18+ event.
For Those Who Need House.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tim Green, Les Baklavas

Venue

Location TBA, San Diego

San Diego, CA, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.