Max Fulcrum & The Win, World News + MP3 Chainsaw

Sebright Arms
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:30 pm
£3.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Triples Is Best returns to the Sebright Arms for another night! Joining us in February is the return of Max Fulcrum + The Win, indie legends World News and Bristol dance-punks MP3 Chainsaw.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Triples is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Max Fulcrum & The Win, MP3 Chainsaw, World News

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

