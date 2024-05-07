DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Allegra Krieger

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Allegra Krieger is an American songwriter living and working in New York City. ‘I Keep My Feet on the Fragile Plane – Allegra’s fourth record and her first with Double Double Whammy – is her most mature and alluring work yet. It contains all the signatures...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Allegra Krieger

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.