Moor Mother

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Mon, 11 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
About

On her latest album ‘The Great Bailout’, Moor Mother aka Camae Ayewa and her collaborators invite you on an evocative trail through themes of Afrofuturism and collective memory with the forebearers of jazz, hip hop and beat poetry in mind.

14+
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
Lineup

Moor Mother

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open8:00 pm
2000 capacity

