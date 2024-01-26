DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Night of House, Garage and Bass w/ Goldshaker

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We are collaborating with heavyweight brands to bring you a hefty night of House, Garage, Bass and its various off-shoots.

Expect big sounds from DJs who've been tearing up the scene, along with the freshest up-and-coming talent of the underground.

We wo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.