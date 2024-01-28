Top track

My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes Intimate Show

Jacaranda Baltic
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
About

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes head to Liverpool as part of their intimtate acoustic tour!

This is your chance to hear the new album live and have some questions answered. They may even throw in some classics too

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Venue

Jacaranda Baltic

L8 5XJ, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

