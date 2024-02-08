Top track

Benito Gonzalez - 'Round Midnight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Benito Gonzalez Trio (LATE SHOW)

DROM
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Pianist Benito Gonzalez “Two times Grammy nominee”is an internationally beloved artist who combines a long lineage of American jazz traditions with rhythms from around the world. He’s worked with dozens of the greats, and he always brings some of the best...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Benito González

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

